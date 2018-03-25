Rangers' Chris Kreider: Stays hot Saturday
Kreider scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.
The helper came on the power play, while Kreider also added two shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. The 26-year-old has hit the scoresheet in five straight games, racking up three goals and 10 points during that stretch with five of those points (two goals, three assists) coming with the man advantage. An upper-body injury cost Kreider 24 games this season and have hurt his totals, but if he stays hot down the stretch he should still be able to record his fourth straight 40-point campaign.
More News
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Four points in Wednesday's OT win•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Returning to action•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Questionable for Saturday's contest•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Will not return Thursday•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Throws four hits in return•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Will return Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...