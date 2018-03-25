Rangers' Chris Kreider: Stays hot Saturday

Kreider scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

The helper came on the power play, while Kreider also added two shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. The 26-year-old has hit the scoresheet in five straight games, racking up three goals and 10 points during that stretch with five of those points (two goals, three assists) coming with the man advantage. An upper-body injury cost Kreider 24 games this season and have hurt his totals, but if he stays hot down the stretch he should still be able to record his fourth straight 40-point campaign.