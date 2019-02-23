Rangers' Chris Kreider: Steps up with teammates out
Kreider had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 5-2 win over New Jersey.
Kreider stepped up in a big way with the Rangers resting Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes. He has 25 goals and 46 points in 61 games, but the snipe was his first in nine games. Kreider is pacing toward his first 30-plus goal season, so use accordingly.
More News
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Pair of assists in win over Toronto•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Pots 23rd goal•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Keeps lighting lamp•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: On stunning goal pace•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: On career-best goal pace•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Notches 17th goal of season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...