Rangers' Chris Kreider: Steps up with teammates out

Kreider had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 5-2 win over New Jersey.

Kreider stepped up in a big way with the Rangers resting Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes. He has 25 goals and 46 points in 61 games, but the snipe was his first in nine games. Kreider is pacing toward his first 30-plus goal season, so use accordingly.

