Kreider scored a goal on a team-high six shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blues.

Kreider extended the Rangers' lead to 3-0 on a third-period power play, burying a rebound off the boards for his second goal on the man advantage in as many games. The 32-year-old Kreider has three goals and four points in his last four contests. He's up to 32 goals and 58 points through 63 games this season.