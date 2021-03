Kreider scored two power-play goals, including the game-winner, in Monday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.

After managing only one assist in his prior four games, Kreider lit the lamp in the second and third periods to help spark the Rangers' offense. On the season, the 29-year-old has 16 goals, but only 22 points, through 31 games, with half of his tallies coming on the power play.