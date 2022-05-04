Kreider scored a shorthanded goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 triple-overtime Game 1 loss to the Penguins.

Kreider helped set up Adam Fox for the game's first goal, but the Rangers wouldn't get another power play chance the rest of the night while the Penguins enjoyed numerous power play opportunities in addition to benefiting from a questionable goalie interference call in the third period. All the Pittsburgh power-play time gave Kreider a chance to put his penalty killing prowess on display, and he scored New York's third goal by streaking in shorthanded and potting a beautiful backhand.