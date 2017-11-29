Rangers' Chris Kreider: Stuffs stat line in loss to Cats

Kreider recorded two goals, an assist, three shots, two blocked shots and took a minor penalty during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Florida.

It's been a quiet start for the talented winger, but with 10 goals, 16 points and 66 shots through 25 games, the baseline is still in place for Kreider to take a run at a career year. Additionally, he's in the midst of a mini heater with five goals and eight points through his past seven outings. This could prove to be an opportune buy-low spot.