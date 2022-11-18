Kreider recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Four of Kreider's last five points have come with the man advantage as he continues to thrive on the top unit. The 31-year-old winger is up to seven goals, eight assists, eight power-play points, 63 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-3 rating through 18 contests this season. While his shooting percentage has predictably regressed from last year's 20.2 percent mark, his overall point production isn't lagging much thanks to some additional playmaking.