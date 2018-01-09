Rangers' Chris Kreider: Surgery successful, out six weeks minimum

Kreider's (upper body) surgery was a success and he'll be reevaluated in six weeks.

New York's 19th overall pick from the 2009 draft, Kreider had a portion of his rib removed, which presumably takes care of a blood clot that formed in his right arm. There's no clear timetable for the American winger's return, though he did put up respectable totals (11 goals, 11 assists and seven power-play points) through 37 games prior to this devastating medical condition. Dropping him is only advised if you don't have at least one IR spot, and even then, his status will be worth monitoring since Kreider is definitely worth owning under more favorable conditions.