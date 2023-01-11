Kreider (upper body) will be evaluated further Wednesday after leaving Tuesday's game versus the Wild, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Kreider appeared to injure his arm in the third period of the contest, though head coach Gerard Gallant didn't elaborate on the winger's status. With Julien Gauthier (upper body) also exiting the contest, the Rangers may need to call up a forward if both of their injured players can't dress for Thursday's game versus the Stars. Prior to a scoreless outing Tuesday, Kreider had scored three times in the four previous games.