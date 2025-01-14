Kreider (upper body) has been removed from injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's clash with Colorado, per the NHL media site.

Kreider is poised to link up with Filip Chytil (upper body) and Arthur Kaliyev in a third-line role Tuesday. In addition, the veteran Kreider should slide into a spot on one of the two power-play units. Prior to his four-game absence, the Massachusetts native was riding a three-game point streak during which he notched two goals, one assist and six shots. Benoit-Olivier Groulx was shipped down to AHL Hartford in a corresponding move.