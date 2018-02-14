Rangers' Chris Kreider: Takes ice Wednesday

Kreider (blood clot) took part in Wednesday's practice while wearing a non-contact jersey, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

While Wednesday's news is a sign of progress for the former Boston College Eagle, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports that there is still some uncertainty regarding a potential return date, though it's unlikely to happen in the near future. Kreider will likely continue to take part in practice for the time being and the Rangers should offer another update when he reaches the next stage of his recovery -- shedding his non-contact sweater.