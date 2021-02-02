Kreider scored a power-play goal on three shots Monday in a 3-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Kreider got his stick on an Adam Fox point shot at 11:10 of the first period to break a 1-1 deadlock. It was the fourth goal of the season for Kreider and his third in the last four outings. Even in a shortened season, the 29-year-old appears to be on his way to a third straight 20-goal campaign.