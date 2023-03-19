Kreider netted a goal in a 6-0 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Kreider has provided four goals over his last four games, bringing him up to 31 markers and 48 points in 66 contests this season. His goal-scoring pace is still well behind 2021-22 when he finished with a career high of 52, but this is still the second most he's contributed in a single campaign. The main reason for the drop off is because he's less success on the power play. Kreider's tallied just six goals with the man advantage in 2022-23 compared with 26 last season.