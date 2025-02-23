Kreider scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Sabres.

Kreider has had a good February, with two goals and two assists over six NHL games as well as one goal across two appearances for Team USA during the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 33-year-old winger is on the third line for now, but he's occasionally been reunited with Mika Zibanejad, and the two's chemistry has returned a bit after they struggled earlier in the season. There's likely no salvaging Kreider's stat line this year -- he's at 17 goals, four assists, 120 shots on net, 60 hits and a minus-6 rating, but he's arguably been a little unlucky to shoot 14.2 percent with a slight dip in shot volume, as well as far less success than usual in setting up teammates.