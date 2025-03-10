Kreider scored a shorthanded goal and recorded four shots on goal in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Kreider found the back of the net midway through the second period and evened things up at 3-3 with his goal, but the Blue Jackets would pull away for good after scoring four unanswered goals the rest of the way. This was Kreider's 18th goal of the season, and it was his first point since returning from an upper-body injury that caused him to miss six games between Feb. 23 and March 5. Kreider has 18 goals and four assists across 50 games this season, so most of his value tends to comes from what he can do in front of the opposing goal.