Kreider scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Kreider was open at the net front and tapped in an Adam Fox pass late in the second period to give the Rangers a 4-3 lead. This was Kreider's second goal over the last three contests. He's up to 15 tallies through 38 appearances this season, but he's also added just two assists with 99 shots on net, 55 hits and a minus-7 rating.