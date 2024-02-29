Kreider had an empty-net goal and a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kreider set up Adam Fox's power-play tally in the second period as the Rangers took a 2-0 lead, then scored his 30th goal of the season into an empty net to reestablish the two-goal lead at 3-1 in the third. The late-blooming winger has reached the 30-goal mark in each of the last three seasons after failing to previously hit that milestone in a career that started in the 2012 postseason. Of Kreider's 295 career regular-season goals, 118 have come since the start of the 2021-22 campaign.