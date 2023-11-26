Kreider produced two goals, one on the power play and one shorthanded, plus an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Bruins.

Both goals came in the first period, as Kreider banged home a rebound on a puck that trickled through Linus Ullmark before getting sprung by an outlet pass from Jacob Trouba and scoring on a breakaway with the Rangers down a man. Kreider has four multi-point performances in the last eight games, including two straight, and on the season the 32-year-old is up to 13 goals and 20 points in 19 contests.