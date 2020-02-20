Play

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Three points in win

Kreider scored a goal and tallied two assists in a 6-3 win over Chicago on Wednesday.

Kreider collected all three of his points in a third period that featured a total of seven goals. With 24 goals and 45 points on the year, the Rangers' winger's price tag keeps increasing as the trade deadline gets closer. In his last eight contests, Kreider has finished with two or more points four times.

More News
Our Latest Stories