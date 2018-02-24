Rangers' Chris Kreider: Throws four hits in return

Kreider registered two shots and four hits through 15:59 of ice time during Friday's 4-1 loss to Minnesota.

While Kreider didn't mark the point column, returning to regular minutes with Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich in a stop six role is encouraging for his virtual outlook. The American winger missed 24 games with an upper-body injury, so it wouldn't be shocking if it took him some time to return to form. Additionally, the Rangers are expected to deal talent ahead of the upcoming trade deadline, so that might also limit his upside moving forward. However, there aren't many settings where he's completely off the fantasy radar.