Kreider tallied two goals and an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Sabers.

Kreider extended the Rangers lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal in the first period, deflecting an Adam Fox shot, before adding a short-handed tally and an assist in the third. It's an impressive start to the campaign for the 32-year-old Kreider after he posted 36 goals and 54 points in 79 games last year. He'll skate alongside Mika Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko on New York's first line while providing a net-front presence on the top power-play unit.