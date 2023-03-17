Kreider scored two goals including the game-winner in Thursday's 4-2 victory over the Penguins.

Both tallies came in the third period, as Kreider broke a 2-2 tie with a little over eight minutes left before icing the game with an empty-netter. The 31-year-old has found the back of the net six times in the last 10 games to get him to 30 on the season, and Kreider sits three points short of his fourth career 50-point campaign.