Kreider scored two goals, one short-handed and the other the eventual game-winner, and added an assist in Friday's 5-1 victory over the Penguins.

Both tallies came on slick feeds from Mika Zibanejad, and in between Kreider and Zibanejad combined to set up Frank Vatrano for another goal. Kreider has goals in three straight games and five of the last six, and the 30-year-old is tied with Leon Draisaitl for second in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy with 44 goals on the season, two back of Auston Matthews.