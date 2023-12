Kreider picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-3 loss to Edmonton.

He helped set up Blake Wheeler in the first period and Mika Zibanejad in the third. Kreider has been running hot and cold lately, and while he has three multi-point performances in the last four games, he has only two other points since Nov. 25. The 32-year-old is up to 16 goals and 28 points through 31 games on the season.