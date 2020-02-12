Rangers' Chris Kreider: Two more goals

Kreider scored twice, once with the man advantage, in a 4-1 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Kreider is up to 22 goals this season and well on his way to his first 30-goal campaign. The winger's name keeps coming up in trade rumors, of which Kreider has no control over. If he keeps scoring goals at this pace, contending teams are going to have to pay up at the deadline if they want Kreider's services for the stretch run.