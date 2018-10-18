Rangers' Chris Kreider: Two-point effort in narrow loss
Kreider registered a power-play goal among six shots as well as an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime road loss to the Capitals.
New York's top line had an easy time slicing through the attacking zone, as Kreider, Mike Zibanejad and Jesper Fast combined for 15 shots in this tightly contested Metropolitan Division clash. Kreider now has goals in back-to-back games and six total points on the young season.
