Kreider scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Bruins.

He also chipped in three shots, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating. The 29-year-old has been terrorizing the league over the last 10 games, piling up nine goals and 13 points, but with Artemi Panarin now back in action, Kreider may find himself slipping back into a complementary role in the Rangers offense.