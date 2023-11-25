Kreider scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Both points came in the first two minutes of the game, as Kreider helped set up Mika Zibanejad for the opening tally before potting an unassisted one himself after intercepting a pass in the Philadelphia zone. Kreider has three multi-point performances in the last seven games, and he's already racked up 11 goals in 18 contests on the season -- six of them on the power play and one coming shorthanded, with three of those tallies being game-winners.