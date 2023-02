Kreider scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

Both points came in the third period after the Rangers had already dug themselves a 5-1 hole. Kreider snapped a brief three-game point drought with the performance, and on the season he's up to 25 goals and 41 points through 56 games, the fourth time in his career he's reached the 25-goal plateau.