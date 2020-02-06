Rangers' Chris Kreider: Two points in return to lineup

Kreider (upper body) notched a goal and an assist with five shots and a plus-3 rating in a 5-3 win over Toronto on Wednesday.

Kreider missed one game with his injury but looked plenty healthy Wednesday, particularly on his first period goal when he powered his way to the net and notched his 19th goal of the year. Kreider also assisted on Mika Zibanejad's goal just six seconds earlier, giving him his second multi-point outing in the last three games. Kreider, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, will be a popular name leading up to the NHL's trade deadline later this month. The 28-year-old has 37 points and 58 PIM in 51 games.