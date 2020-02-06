Rangers' Chris Kreider: Two points in return to lineup
Kreider (upper body) notched a goal and an assist with five shots and a plus-3 rating in a 5-3 win over Toronto on Wednesday.
Kreider missed one game with his injury but looked plenty healthy Wednesday, particularly on his first period goal when he powered his way to the net and notched his 19th goal of the year. Kreider also assisted on Mika Zibanejad's goal just six seconds earlier, giving him his second multi-point outing in the last three games. Kreider, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, will be a popular name leading up to the NHL's trade deadline later this month. The 28-year-old has 37 points and 58 PIM in 51 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.