Rangers' Chris Kreider: Two points in shootout loss

Kreider scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Panthers.

The 28-year-old had a strong overall performance with four shots, three hits and a plus-2 rating. Kreider has had a steady start to the season, never going more than two games without finding his way onto the scoresheet, and overall he has four goals and nine points in 15 games.

