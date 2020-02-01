Play

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Two points in win

Kreider scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

After replacing teammate Artemi Panarin in the All-Star Game, Kreider kept his momentum going coming out the break. The 28-year-old now has an impressive 12 goals and 21 points in his last 21 contests.

