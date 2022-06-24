Kreider underwent successful surgery to remove a small bone fragment from his wrist Friday. He's expected to make a full recovery in 2-4 weeks.

Kreider's offseason program shouldn't be impacted much by this procedure. Look for the 31-year-old winger to regress in the goal-scoring category in 2022-23 after racking up a career-high 52 goals through 81 games in 2021-22.