Rangers' Chris Kreider: Update on upper-body injury coming Thursday
Kreider suffered an upper-body injury during Wednesday's game against the Capitals and was unable to return.
Kreider's next chance to take the ice comes Friday against the Red Wings, but another update on his status Thursday should provide more clarity on the winger's situation and a potential timetable for return. Should he be unavailable, the Rangers could be forced to reach into the AHL ranks for some additional depth up front.
More News
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Won't return with mystery ailment•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Pots extra-man tally Friday•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Notches assist in loss•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Stuffs scoresheet in loss to Cats•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Nets two in blowout•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Gets first assist since Oct. 8•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...