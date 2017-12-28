Rangers' Chris Kreider: Update on upper-body injury coming Thursday

Kreider suffered an upper-body injury during Wednesday's game against the Capitals and was unable to return.

Kreider's next chance to take the ice comes Friday against the Red Wings, but another update on his status Thursday should provide more clarity on the winger's situation and a potential timetable for return. Should he be unavailable, the Rangers could be forced to reach into the AHL ranks for some additional depth up front.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories