Rangers' Chris Kreider: Will not play Saturday
Kreider (lower body) has been ruled out for Saturday's contest against Toronto.
According to head coach David Quinn, Kreider remains day-to-day with this lower-body injury. Although the left winger boasts 49 points (26 goals, 23 assists) through 73 games, Kreider went through a rough patch offensively before going down with the injury, registering only two points in his last 10 games. The Rangers next play Monday against Pittsburgh and more information about Kreider's availability should be released closer to that matchup.
