Rangers' Chris Kreider: Will not return Thursday

Kreider left Thursday's game against the Lightning for precautionary reasons and will not return.

The 26-year-old forward has just six games under his belt since returning from an upper-body injury that held him out for 24 contests. There's no word as to whether his exit on Thursday was related or not. An update on Kreider's health should be available after the game.

