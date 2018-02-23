Rangers' Chris Kreider: Will return Friday

Kreider (upper body) will rejoin the lineup Friday against the Wild, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Kreider was deemed medically cleared to play Wednesday and was expected to return during one of the team's contests this weekend. It appears he won't need to wait until Sunday to do so, retaking the ice Friday after being sidelined for nearly two months. He should immediately slot into a top-six role and factor into the power play, though the bodies around him have changed somewhat due to trades.