Kreider (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for warmups and won't play in Thursday's game against the Islanders, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but Kreider will miss his first game of the season. The American will be a tough loss from the lineup, as he's racked up 30 points across 50 games this season. With Kreider sidelined, Phil Di Giuseppe will draw into the lineup for Thursday's game.