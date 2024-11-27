Kreider (upper body) is expected to miss Wednesday's game against Carolina, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Kreider has nine goals and no assists in 19 appearances in 2024-25. He also missed Monday's 5-2 loss to St. Louis because of the injury. Kreider did travel with the team to Carolina and head coach Peter Laviolette previously described his status as day-to-day, so the 33-year-old forward might still be an option to return Friday versus Philadelphia.