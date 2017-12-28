Rangers' Chris Kreider: Won't return with mystery ailment

Kreider left Wednesday's game against Washington with an undisclosed injury and won't return.

Kreider logged 5:01 of ice time and fired two shots on net before leaving the contest, and the Rangers will have to fill Kreider's spot on the second line and the top power-play rotation. Expect more updates on the nature and severity of his injury to be available after the game.

