Rangers' Chris Nell: Earns qualifying offer
Nell was sent a qualifying offer from the Rangers on Tuesday.
Nell has played exclusively in the AHL for Hartford, going 10-11-0 with a 3.38 GAA and .894 save percentage in 24 career games. The Rangers seem to be in limbo with their goaltending situation at the moment, especially with an aging Henrik Lundqvist between the pipes.
