Rangers' Cody McLeod: Bringing physicality in limited minutes
McLeod dished out four hits in a team-low 8:48 of ice time during Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.
Physicality is the name of McLeod's game, as evidenced by his 109 PIM and 127 hits in just 45 appearances this season. While those totals are impressive, there are better sources for production in those categories than a guy who has scored just four points this season while failing to crack double-digit minutes in any of his past 11 appearances.
