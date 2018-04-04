McLeod (abdomen) won't be available for Thursday's game against the Islanders, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

The Rangers only have one game remaining after Thursday's contest, so it's quite possible McLeod will have to wait until next season for his next opportunity to taste game action. If that ends up being the case, the upcoming unrestricted free agent will finish the campaign having totaled just one goal and four points in 48 contests split between the Predators and Rangers.