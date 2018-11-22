Rangers' Cody McLeod: Dealing with fractured hand
McLeod fractured his hand in Wednesday's win over the Islanders, the New York Rangers' official twitter reports.
McLeod will likely miss at least a few weeks with the injury. He brought toughness to the lineup, but not much in terms of scoring contributions, though he did score his first goal in a Rangers uniform prior to exiting Wednesday.
