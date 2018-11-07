McLeod racked up 16 penalty minutes in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

All of McLeod's penalty minutes came on a second-period sequence that started with Montreal's Max Domi taking a run at Rangers youngster Filip Chytil. McLeod responded by laying a big hit on one of Domi's teammates, causing a fracas that ultimately led to two minutes for charging, four minutes for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct for the enforcer. New York killed off the ensuing four-minute Montreal power play and proceeded to score four unanswered goals. McLeod's yet to crack double-digit minutes in a game this season, but his willingness to mix it up could benefit owners in search of single-category help in PIM.