Rangers' Cody McLeod: Healthy scratch versus Caps
McLeod will be a healthy scratch for Wednesday's road game versus the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
McLeod played just over five minutes Tuesday night against his former club. With just two appearances so far in 2018-19, the 34-year-old veteran carries little fantasy value and should be ignored in all formats.
