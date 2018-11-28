Rangers' Cody McLeod: Lands on injured reserve
McLeod (hand) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday, per the NHL media site.
Considering McLeod is dealing with a fractured hand and isn't expected to be back until mid-December, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him on IR. The winger notched his first point of the season in his last game, but otherwise has been a non-factor offensively this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...