Rangers' Cody McLeod: Playing against Devils
McLeod (abdomen) will play against the Devils in Monday's preseason contest, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Whether or not McLeod plays won't really impact fantasy players. The veteran wing racks up penalty minutes and hits, but not much else. He's really just there to give the Rangers a physical presence on their fourth line.
