Rangers' Cody McLeod: Scooped off waivers by Rangers
McLeod was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
The Predators waived McLeod on Wednesday, as they're anticipating the return of Filip Forsberg (hand), a star winger who is far more valuable than the physical McLeod. The 11th-year winger's game would have fit better in the earlier part of the decade, when most teams had at least one designated enforcer. McLeod has amassed 1,524 PIM through 713 games between the Avalanche and Predators, albeit with only 124 points.
