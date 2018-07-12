McLeod (abdomen) put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Rangers on Thursday.

McLeod was snagged off waivers by New York last season and went on to play 25 games with the club, in which he secured a pair of assists, 39 PIM and 76 hits. The winger won't offer much in terms of offensive production, but his physicality should help him earn a fourth-line spot in the lineup.